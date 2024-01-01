1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Dominican pesos

Convert UAH to DOP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $1.466 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
UAH to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 UAH to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.46951.4695
Low1.46181.4488
Average1.46651.4619
Change0.26%1.16%
1 UAH to DOP stats

The performance of UAH to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4695 and a 30 day low of 1.4618. This means the 30 day average was 1.4665. The change for UAH to DOP was 0.26.

The performance of UAH to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4695 and a 90 day low of 1.4488. This means the 90 day average was 1.4619. The change for UAH to DOP was 1.16.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Dominican Peso
1 UAH1.46561 DOP
5 UAH7.32805 DOP
10 UAH14.65610 DOP
20 UAH29.31220 DOP
50 UAH73.28050 DOP
100 UAH146.56100 DOP
250 UAH366.40250 DOP
500 UAH732.80500 DOP
1000 UAH1,465.61000 DOP
2000 UAH2,931.22000 DOP
5000 UAH7,328.05000 DOP
10000 UAH14,656.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DOP0.68231 UAH
5 DOP3.41155 UAH
10 DOP6.82310 UAH
20 DOP13.64620 UAH
50 DOP34.11550 UAH
100 DOP68.23100 UAH
250 DOP170.57750 UAH
500 DOP341.15500 UAH
1000 DOP682.31000 UAH
2000 DOP1,364.62000 UAH
5000 DOP3,411.55000 UAH
10000 DOP6,823.10000 UAH