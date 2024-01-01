100 Dominican pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₴0.6814 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate

DOP to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 DOP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68410.6922
Low0.68050.6805
Average0.68190.6842
Change-0.36%-1.55%
1 DOP to UAH stats

The performance of DOP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6841 and a 30 day low of 0.6805. This means the 30 day average was 0.6819. The change for DOP to UAH was -0.36.

The performance of DOP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6922 and a 90 day low of 0.6805. This means the 90 day average was 0.6842. The change for DOP to UAH was -1.55.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DOP0.68144 UAH
5 DOP3.40718 UAH
10 DOP6.81437 UAH
20 DOP13.62874 UAH
50 DOP34.07185 UAH
100 DOP68.14370 UAH
250 DOP170.35925 UAH
500 DOP340.71850 UAH
1000 DOP681.43700 UAH
2000 DOP1,362.87400 UAH
5000 DOP3,407.18500 UAH
10000 DOP6,814.37000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Dominican Peso
1 UAH1.46749 DOP
5 UAH7.33745 DOP
10 UAH14.67490 DOP
20 UAH29.34980 DOP
50 UAH73.37450 DOP
100 UAH146.74900 DOP
250 UAH366.87250 DOP
500 UAH733.74500 DOP
1000 UAH1,467.49000 DOP
2000 UAH2,934.98000 DOP
5000 UAH7,337.45000 DOP
10000 UAH14,674.90000 DOP