Ukrainian hryvnia to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Dominican pesos is currently 1.466 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.468 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 1.463 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a -0.224% decrease in value.