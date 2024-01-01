Convert SAR to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 Saudi riyals to Ugandan shillings

5 sar
4,948 ugx

SR1.000 SAR = Ush989.5 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.579279.21.3690.93658.9131.5040.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.04203.90710.68343.0261.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ugandan Shilling
1 SAR989.51100 UGX
5 SAR4,947.55500 UGX
10 SAR9,895.11000 UGX
20 SAR19,790.22000 UGX
50 SAR49,475.55000 UGX
100 SAR98,951.10000 UGX
250 SAR247,377.75000 UGX
500 SAR494,755.50000 UGX
1000 SAR989,511.00000 UGX
2000 SAR1,979,022.00000 UGX
5000 SAR4,947,555.00000 UGX
10000 SAR9,895,110.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 UGX0.00101 SAR
5 UGX0.00505 SAR
10 UGX0.01011 SAR
20 UGX0.02021 SAR
50 UGX0.05053 SAR
100 UGX0.10106 SAR
250 UGX0.25265 SAR
500 UGX0.50530 SAR
1000 UGX1.01060 SAR
2000 UGX2.02120 SAR
5000 UGX5.05300 SAR
10000 UGX10.10600 SAR