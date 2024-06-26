Saudi riyal to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Ugandan shillings is currently 989.511 today, reflecting a 0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.695% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,001.890 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 985.566 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.671% decrease in value.