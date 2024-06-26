Saudi riyal to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Malagasy ariaries is currently 1,192.230 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.215% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 1,199.670 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,190.270 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.495% decrease in value.