사우디아라비아 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 1,197.380 today, reflecting a 0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.718% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 1,199.670 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,188.840 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.340% increase in value.