Saudi riyal to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Guinean francs is currently 2,283.430 today, reflecting a -0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 2,294.660 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2,283.360 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.491% decrease in value.