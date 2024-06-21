사우디아라비아 리얄 기니 프랑에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 기니 프랑에 속한다. is currently 2,294.600 today, reflecting a 0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 기니 프랑에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 2,296.480 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2,281.780 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.