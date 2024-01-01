Convert RWF to RON at the real exchange rate

5,000 Rwandan francs to Romanian leus

5,000 rwf
17.68 ron

R₣1.000 RWF = L0.003536 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.50118.1883.595
1 EUR1.06811.4620.8441.451.60419.42489.313
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.28761.096
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73211.7181.923.019105.844

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Romanian Leu
1 RWF0.00354 RON
5 RWF0.01768 RON
10 RWF0.03536 RON
20 RWF0.07072 RON
50 RWF0.17680 RON
100 RWF0.35360 RON
250 RWF0.88400 RON
500 RWF1.76800 RON
1000 RWF3.53600 RON
2000 RWF7.07200 RON
5000 RWF17.68000 RON
10000 RWF35.36000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Rwandan Franc
1 RON282.80500 RWF
5 RON1,414.02500 RWF
10 RON2,828.05000 RWF
20 RON5,656.10000 RWF
50 RON14,140.25000 RWF
100 RON28,280.50000 RWF
250 RON70,701.25000 RWF
500 RON141,402.50000 RWF
1000 RON282,805.00000 RWF
2000 RON565,610.00000 RWF
5000 RON1,414,025.00000 RWF
10000 RON2,828,050.00000 RWF