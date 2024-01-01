Convert RWF to INR at the real exchange rate

1 Rwandan franc to Indian rupees

1 rwf
0.06 inr

R₣1.000 RWF = ₹0.06364 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3561.49718.17383.575
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8451.4511.60219.44389.413
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.29961.158
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7181.89723.021105.869

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Rwandan francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indian Rupee
1 RWF0.06364 INR
5 RWF0.31822 INR
10 RWF0.63644 INR
20 RWF1.27287 INR
50 RWF3.18219 INR
100 RWF6.36437 INR
250 RWF15.91092 INR
500 RWF31.82185 INR
1000 RWF63.64370 INR
2000 RWF127.28740 INR
5000 RWF318.21850 INR
10000 RWF636.43700 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 INR15.71250 RWF
5 INR78.56250 RWF
10 INR157.12500 RWF
20 INR314.25000 RWF
50 INR785.62500 RWF
100 INR1,571.25000 RWF
250 INR3,928.12500 RWF
300 INR4,713.75000 RWF
500 INR7,856.25000 RWF
600 INR9,427.50000 RWF
1000 INR15,712.50000 RWF
2000 INR31,425.00000 RWF
5000 INR78,562.50000 RWF
10000 INR157,125.00000 RWF
25000 INR392,812.50000 RWF
50000 INR785,625.00000 RWF
100000 INR1,571,250.00000 RWF
1000000 INR15,712,500.00000 RWF
1000000000 INR15,712,500,000.00000 RWF