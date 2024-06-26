Rwandan franc to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.135 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.331% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.136 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.