1,000 rwf
1.04 cad

R₣1.000 RWF = C$0.001041 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 RWF0.00104 CAD
5 RWF0.00520 CAD
10 RWF0.01041 CAD
20 RWF0.02081 CAD
50 RWF0.05203 CAD
100 RWF0.10406 CAD
250 RWF0.26016 CAD
500 RWF0.52032 CAD
1000 RWF1.04065 CAD
2000 RWF2.08130 CAD
5000 RWF5.20325 CAD
10000 RWF10.40650 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 CAD960.93800 RWF
5 CAD4,804.69000 RWF
10 CAD9,609.38000 RWF
20 CAD19,218.76000 RWF
50 CAD48,046.90000 RWF
100 CAD96,093.80000 RWF
250 CAD240,234.50000 RWF
500 CAD480,469.00000 RWF
1000 CAD960,938.00000 RWF
2000 CAD1,921,876.00000 RWF
5000 CAD4,804,690.00000 RWF
10000 CAD9,609,380.00000 RWF