Russian ruble to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Ugandan shillings is currently 42.305 today, reflecting a -0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.997% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 45.004 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 41.812 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.461% decrease in value.