러시아 루블 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 우간다 실링 is currently 42.034 today, reflecting a -5.875% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.472% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 45.004 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 41.385 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 2.812% increase in value.