Russian ruble to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 257.150 today, reflecting a -0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.327% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 271.620 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 251.292 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.670% decrease in value.