러시아 루블 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 253.056 today, reflecting a -5.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.509% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 271.620 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 251.829 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.