Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas is currently 17.470 today, reflecting a 0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -3.535% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 18.111 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 16.680 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.652% increase in value.