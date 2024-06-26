Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas history summary. This is the Russian ruble (RUB) to Nigerian nairas (NGN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RUB and NGN historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas is currently 17.470 today, reflecting a 0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -3.535% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 18.111 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 16.680 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.652% increase in value.
How to convert Russian rubles to Nigerian nairas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
