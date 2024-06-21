러시아 루블 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 16.929 today, reflecting a -5.315% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.653% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 18.111 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 16.550 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.637% increase in value.