Serbian dinars to Fijian dollars today

Convert RSD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
20.55 fjd

РСД1.000 RSD = FJ$0.02055 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.1230.78918.2981.3671.35683.588
1 EUR1.069119.3670.84419.5541.4611.44989.326
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.010.0750.0754.612
1 GBP1.2671.18522.959123.181.7311.718105.889

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 RSD0.02055 FJD
5 RSD0.10274 FJD
10 RSD0.20548 FJD
20 RSD0.41097 FJD
50 RSD1.02742 FJD
100 RSD2.05484 FJD
250 RSD5.13710 FJD
500 RSD10.27420 FJD
1000 RSD20.54840 FJD
2000 RSD41.09680 FJD
5000 RSD102.74200 FJD
10000 RSD205.48400 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 FJD48.66570 RSD
5 FJD243.32850 RSD
10 FJD486.65700 RSD
20 FJD973.31400 RSD
50 FJD2,433.28500 RSD
100 FJD4,866.57000 RSD
250 FJD12,166.42500 RSD
500 FJD24,332.85000 RSD
1000 FJD48,665.70000 RSD
2000 FJD97,331.40000 RSD
5000 FJD243,328.50000 RSD
10000 FJD486,657.00000 RSD