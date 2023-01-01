1 thousand Serbian dinars to Costa Rican colóns

1000 rsd
4932.01 crc

1.00000 RSD = 4.93201 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 RSD4.93201 CRC
5 RSD24.66005 CRC
10 RSD49.32010 CRC
20 RSD98.64020 CRC
50 RSD246.60050 CRC
100 RSD493.20100 CRC
250 RSD1233.00250 CRC
500 RSD2466.00500 CRC
1000 RSD4932.01000 CRC
2000 RSD9864.02000 CRC
5000 RSD24660.05000 CRC
10000 RSD49320.10000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Serbian Dinar
1 CRC0.20276 RSD
5 CRC1.01378 RSD
10 CRC2.02757 RSD
20 CRC4.05514 RSD
50 CRC10.13785 RSD
100 CRC20.27570 RSD
250 CRC50.68925 RSD
500 CRC101.37850 RSD
1000 CRC202.75700 RSD
2000 CRC405.51400 RSD
5000 CRC1013.78500 RSD
10000 CRC2027.57000 RSD