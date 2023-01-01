250 Serbian dinars to Chilean pesos

Convert RSD to CLP at the real exchange rate

250 rsd
2,072 clp

1.00000 RSD = 8.28859 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 RSD8.28859 CLP
5 RSD41.44295 CLP
10 RSD82.88590 CLP
20 RSD165.77180 CLP
50 RSD414.42950 CLP
100 RSD828.85900 CLP
250 RSD2072.14750 CLP
500 RSD4144.29500 CLP
1000 RSD8288.59000 CLP
2000 RSD16577.18000 CLP
5000 RSD41442.95000 CLP
10000 RSD82885.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 CLP0.12065 RSD
5 CLP0.60324 RSD
10 CLP1.20648 RSD
20 CLP2.41296 RSD
50 CLP6.03240 RSD
100 CLP12.06480 RSD
250 CLP30.16200 RSD
500 CLP60.32400 RSD
1000 CLP120.64800 RSD
2000 CLP241.29600 RSD
5000 CLP603.24000 RSD
10000 CLP1206.48000 RSD