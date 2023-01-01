20 Chilean pesos to Serbian dinars

Convert CLP to RSD at the real exchange rate

20 clp
2.50 rsd

1.00000 CLP = 0.12521 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 CLP0.12521 RSD
5 CLP0.62603 RSD
10 CLP1.25205 RSD
20 CLP2.50410 RSD
50 CLP6.26025 RSD
100 CLP12.52050 RSD
250 CLP31.30125 RSD
500 CLP62.60250 RSD
1000 CLP125.20500 RSD
2000 CLP250.41000 RSD
5000 CLP626.02500 RSD
10000 CLP1252.05000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 RSD7.98689 CLP
5 RSD39.93445 CLP
10 RSD79.86890 CLP
20 RSD159.73780 CLP
50 RSD399.34450 CLP
100 RSD798.68900 CLP
250 RSD1996.72250 CLP
500 RSD3993.44500 CLP
1000 RSD7986.89000 CLP
2000 RSD15973.78000 CLP
5000 RSD39934.45000 CLP
10000 RSD79868.90000 CLP