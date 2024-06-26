Qatari rial to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Zambian kwacha is currently 7.044 today, reflecting a -0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.585% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 7.085 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 7.002 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.686% decrease in value.