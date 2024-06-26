Qatari rial to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to South African rand is currently 5.032 today, reflecting a 1.497% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 1.708% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 5.032 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 4.909 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.655% increase in value.