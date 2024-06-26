Qatari rial to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 168.169 today, reflecting a 0.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.348% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 168.530 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 167.383 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.