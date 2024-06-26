Qatari rial to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Vietnamese dongs is currently 6,983.650 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 6,984.210 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6,981.100 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.032% increase in value.