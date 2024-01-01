Paraguayan guaranis to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert PYG to TWD at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = NT$0.004026 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PYG to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 PYG to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0043
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00410.0042
Change-2.09%-7.16%
View full history

1 PYG to TWD stats

The performance of PYG to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for PYG to TWD was -2.09.

The performance of PYG to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for PYG to TWD was -7.16.

Track market ratesView PYG to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50384.0710.92657.8861.321.3830.771
1 AUD0.665155.9240.61638.5060.8780.920.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6890.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62490.792162.5141.4251.4930.832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guarani

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PYG0.00403 TWD
5 PYG0.02013 TWD
10 PYG0.04026 TWD
20 PYG0.08052 TWD
50 PYG0.20129 TWD
100 PYG0.40258 TWD
250 PYG1.00644 TWD
500 PYG2.01288 TWD
1000 PYG4.02576 TWD
2000 PYG8.05152 TWD
5000 PYG20.12880 TWD
10000 PYG40.25760 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 TWD248.40000 PYG
5 TWD1,242.00000 PYG
10 TWD2,484.00000 PYG
20 TWD4,968.00000 PYG
50 TWD12,420.00000 PYG
100 TWD24,840.00000 PYG
250 TWD62,100.00000 PYG
500 TWD124,200.00000 PYG
1000 TWD248,400.00000 PYG
2000 TWD496,800.00000 PYG
5000 TWD1,242,000.00000 PYG
10000 TWD2,484,000.00000 PYG