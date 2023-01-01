1 thousand Paraguayan guaranis to New Taiwan dollars

Convert PYG to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 pyg
4.22 twd

1.00000 PYG = 0.00422 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.4682183.21260.9060555.38751.31961.324950.785453
1 AUD0.6811156.67610.61710637.72440.898780.9024230.534972
1 INR0.01201740.017644110.01088830.6656140.01585820.01592250.00943912
1 EUR1.10371.6204791.8417161.13121.456441.462350.866965

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PYG0.00422 TWD
5 PYG0.02111 TWD
10 PYG0.04221 TWD
20 PYG0.08442 TWD
50 PYG0.21106 TWD
100 PYG0.42212 TWD
250 PYG1.05530 TWD
500 PYG2.11060 TWD
1000 PYG4.22120 TWD
2000 PYG8.44240 TWD
5000 PYG21.10600 TWD
10000 PYG42.21200 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 TWD236.90000 PYG
5 TWD1184.50000 PYG
10 TWD2369.00000 PYG
20 TWD4738.00000 PYG
50 TWD11845.00000 PYG
100 TWD23690.00000 PYG
250 TWD59225.00000 PYG
500 TWD118450.00000 PYG
1000 TWD236900.00000 PYG
2000 TWD473800.00000 PYG
5000 TWD1184500.00000 PYG
10000 TWD2369000.00000 PYG