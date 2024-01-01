10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Jamaican dollars

Convert PGK to JMD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = J$40.01 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
PGK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 PGK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.519540.6400
Low40.013940.0139
Average40.201840.2810
Change-0.27%-1.14%
1 PGK to JMD stats

The performance of PGK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.5195 and a 30 day low of 40.0139. This means the 30 day average was 40.2018. The change for PGK to JMD was -0.27.

The performance of PGK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.6400 and a 90 day low of 40.0139. This means the 90 day average was 40.2810. The change for PGK to JMD was -1.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jamaican Dollar
1 PGK40.01390 JMD
5 PGK200.06950 JMD
10 PGK400.13900 JMD
20 PGK800.27800 JMD
50 PGK2,000.69500 JMD
100 PGK4,001.39000 JMD
250 PGK10,003.47500 JMD
500 PGK20,006.95000 JMD
1000 PGK40,013.90000 JMD
2000 PGK80,027.80000 JMD
5000 PGK200,069.50000 JMD
10000 PGK400,139.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JMD0.02499 PGK
5 JMD0.12496 PGK
10 JMD0.24991 PGK
20 JMD0.49983 PGK
50 JMD1.24957 PGK
100 JMD2.49913 PGK
250 JMD6.24783 PGK
500 JMD12.49565 PGK
1000 JMD24.99130 PGK
2000 JMD49.98260 PGK
5000 JMD124.95650 PGK
10000 JMD249.91300 PGK