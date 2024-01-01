100 Papua New Guinean kinas to British pounds sterling

Convert PGK to GBP at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = £0.1957 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
PGK to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GBP
1 PGK to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19650.2035
Low0.19040.1904
Average0.19400.1964
Change2.55%-2.66%
1 PGK to GBP stats

The performance of PGK to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1965 and a 30 day low of 0.1904. This means the 30 day average was 0.1940. The change for PGK to GBP was 2.55.

The performance of PGK to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2035 and a 90 day low of 0.1904. This means the 90 day average was 0.1964. The change for PGK to GBP was -2.66.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / British Pound Sterling
1 PGK0.19571 GBP
5 PGK0.97853 GBP
10 PGK1.95705 GBP
20 PGK3.91410 GBP
50 PGK9.78525 GBP
100 PGK19.57050 GBP
250 PGK48.92625 GBP
500 PGK97.85250 GBP
1000 PGK195.70500 GBP
2000 PGK391.41000 GBP
5000 PGK978.52500 GBP
10000 PGK1,957.05000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GBP5.10973 PGK
5 GBP25.54865 PGK
10 GBP51.09730 PGK
20 GBP102.19460 PGK
50 GBP255.48650 PGK
100 GBP510.97300 PGK
250 GBP1,277.43250 PGK
500 GBP2,554.86500 PGK
1000 GBP5,109.73000 PGK
2000 GBP10,219.46000 PGK
5000 GBP25,548.65000 PGK
10000 GBP51,097.30000 PGK