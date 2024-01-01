1 Peruvian nuevo sol to South African rand

Convert PEN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = R4.707 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
PEN to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 PEN to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.71224.9535
Low4.58314.5831
Average4.66134.7392
Change2.70%-3.66%
1 PEN to ZAR stats

The performance of PEN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7122 and a 30 day low of 4.5831. This means the 30 day average was 4.6613. The change for PEN to ZAR was 2.70.

The performance of PEN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9535 and a 90 day low of 4.5831. This means the 90 day average was 4.7392. The change for PEN to ZAR was -3.66.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South African Rand
1 PEN4.70700 ZAR
5 PEN23.53500 ZAR
10 PEN47.07000 ZAR
20 PEN94.14000 ZAR
50 PEN235.35000 ZAR
100 PEN470.70000 ZAR
250 PEN1,176.75000 ZAR
500 PEN2,353.50000 ZAR
1000 PEN4,707.00000 ZAR
2000 PEN9,414.00000 ZAR
5000 PEN23,535.00000 ZAR
10000 PEN47,070.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ZAR0.21245 PEN
5 ZAR1.06224 PEN
10 ZAR2.12449 PEN
20 ZAR4.24898 PEN
50 ZAR10.62245 PEN
100 ZAR21.24490 PEN
250 ZAR53.11225 PEN
500 ZAR106.22450 PEN
1000 ZAR212.44900 PEN
2000 ZAR424.89800 PEN
5000 ZAR1,062.24500 PEN
10000 ZAR2,124.49000 PEN