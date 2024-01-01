1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Rwandan francs

Convert PEN to RWF at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = R₣362.0 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 PEN to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High362.3990362.3990
Low355.8930350.0600
Average360.4153356.0977
Change1.71%3.08%
View full history

1 PEN to RWF stats

The performance of PEN to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 362.3990 and a 30 day low of 355.8930. This means the 30 day average was 360.4153. The change for PEN to RWF was 1.71.

The performance of PEN to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 362.3990 and a 90 day low of 350.0600. This means the 90 day average was 356.0977. The change for PEN to RWF was 3.08.

Track market ratesView PEN to RWF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.0890.8241.4931.6240.93521.397
1 GBP1.19911.296108.9371.791.9471.12225.664
1 USD0.9260.772184.0731.3821.5030.86619.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Rwandan Franc
1 PEN361.98300 RWF
5 PEN1,809.91500 RWF
10 PEN3,619.83000 RWF
20 PEN7,239.66000 RWF
50 PEN18,099.15000 RWF
100 PEN36,198.30000 RWF
250 PEN90,495.75000 RWF
500 PEN180,991.50000 RWF
1000 PEN361,983.00000 RWF
2000 PEN723,966.00000 RWF
5000 PEN1,809,915.00000 RWF
10000 PEN3,619,830.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 RWF0.00276 PEN
5 RWF0.01381 PEN
10 RWF0.02763 PEN
20 RWF0.05525 PEN
50 RWF0.13813 PEN
100 RWF0.27626 PEN
250 RWF0.69064 PEN
500 RWF1.38128 PEN
1000 RWF2.76256 PEN
2000 RWF5.52512 PEN
5000 RWF13.81280 PEN
10000 RWF27.62560 PEN