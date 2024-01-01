10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Serbian dinars
Convert PEN to RSD at the real exchange rate
PEN to RSD conversion chart
1 PEN = 28.87170 RSD
|1 PEN to RSD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|28.9066
|29.0262
|Low
|27.7847
|27.7523
|Average
|28.4750
|28.3334
|Change
|3.91%
|0.21%
1 PEN to RSD stats
The performance of PEN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9066 and a 30 day low of 27.7847. This means the 30 day average was 28.4750. The change for PEN to RSD was 3.91.
The performance of PEN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0262 and a 90 day low of 27.7523. This means the 90 day average was 28.3334. The change for PEN to RSD was 0.21.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Serbian Dinar
|1 PEN
|28.87170 RSD
|5 PEN
|144.35850 RSD
|10 PEN
|288.71700 RSD
|20 PEN
|577.43400 RSD
|50 PEN
|1,443.58500 RSD
|100 PEN
|2,887.17000 RSD
|250 PEN
|7,217.92500 RSD
|500 PEN
|14,435.85000 RSD
|1000 PEN
|28,871.70000 RSD
|2000 PEN
|57,743.40000 RSD
|5000 PEN
|144,358.50000 RSD
|10000 PEN
|288,717.00000 RSD