5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Serbian dinars

Convert PEN to RSD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = РСД28.87 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
PEN to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RSD
1 PEN to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.906629.0262
Low27.784727.7523
Average28.475028.3334
Change3.91%0.20%
1 PEN to RSD stats

The performance of PEN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9066 and a 30 day low of 27.7847. This means the 30 day average was 28.4750. The change for PEN to RSD was 3.91.

The performance of PEN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0262 and a 90 day low of 27.7523. This means the 90 day average was 28.3334. The change for PEN to RSD was 0.20.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Serbian Dinar
1 PEN28.87120 RSD
5 PEN144.35600 RSD
10 PEN288.71200 RSD
20 PEN577.42400 RSD
50 PEN1,443.56000 RSD
100 PEN2,887.12000 RSD
250 PEN7,217.80000 RSD
500 PEN14,435.60000 RSD
1000 PEN28,871.20000 RSD
2000 PEN57,742.40000 RSD
5000 PEN144,356.00000 RSD
10000 PEN288,712.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 RSD0.03464 PEN
5 RSD0.17318 PEN
10 RSD0.34637 PEN
20 RSD0.69273 PEN
50 RSD1.73183 PEN
100 RSD3.46366 PEN
250 RSD8.65915 PEN
500 RSD17.31830 PEN
1000 RSD34.63660 PEN
2000 RSD69.27320 PEN
5000 RSD173.18300 PEN
10000 RSD346.36600 PEN