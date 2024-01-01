50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Jamaican dollars

Convert PEN to JMD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = J$42.00 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 PEN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.411342.4113
Low41.571041.0950
Average42.109541.8599
Change1.04%0.48%
View full history

1 PEN to JMD stats

The performance of PEN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.4113 and a 30 day low of 41.5710. This means the 30 day average was 42.1095. The change for PEN to JMD was 1.04.

The performance of PEN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.4113 and a 90 day low of 41.0950. This means the 90 day average was 41.8599. The change for PEN to JMD was 0.48.

Track market ratesView PEN to JMD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7891.4921.6220.93521.377
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9911.7911.9471.12325.662
1 USD0.9260.771184.0751.3821.5020.86619.796
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jamaican Dollar
1 PEN42.00210 JMD
5 PEN210.01050 JMD
10 PEN420.02100 JMD
20 PEN840.04200 JMD
50 PEN2,100.10500 JMD
100 PEN4,200.21000 JMD
250 PEN10,500.52500 JMD
500 PEN21,001.05000 JMD
1000 PEN42,002.10000 JMD
2000 PEN84,004.20000 JMD
5000 PEN210,010.50000 JMD
10000 PEN420,021.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JMD0.02381 PEN
5 JMD0.11904 PEN
10 JMD0.23808 PEN
20 JMD0.47617 PEN
50 JMD1.19042 PEN
100 JMD2.38083 PEN
250 JMD5.95208 PEN
500 JMD11.90415 PEN
1000 JMD23.80830 PEN
2000 JMD47.61660 PEN
5000 JMD119.04150 PEN
10000 JMD238.08300 PEN