250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Icelandic krónas

Convert PEN to ISK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = kr36.84 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 PEN to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.858037.1785
Low35.855635.8556
Average36.383436.5744
Change2.74%-0.15%
View full history

1 PEN to ISK stats

The performance of PEN to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.8580 and a 30 day low of 35.8556. This means the 30 day average was 36.3834. The change for PEN to ISK was 2.74.

The performance of PEN to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.1785 and a 90 day low of 35.8556. This means the 90 day average was 36.5744. The change for PEN to ISK was -0.15.

Track market ratesView PEN to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.07990.7571.4921.6220.93521.363
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9761.7911.9471.12325.652
1 USD0.9260.772184.0771.3821.5020.86619.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Icelandic Króna
1 PEN36.83800 ISK
5 PEN184.19000 ISK
10 PEN368.38000 ISK
20 PEN736.76000 ISK
50 PEN1,841.90000 ISK
100 PEN3,683.80000 ISK
250 PEN9,209.50000 ISK
500 PEN18,419.00000 ISK
1000 PEN36,838.00000 ISK
2000 PEN73,676.00000 ISK
5000 PEN184,190.00000 ISK
10000 PEN368,380.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ISK0.02715 PEN
5 ISK0.13573 PEN
10 ISK0.27146 PEN
20 ISK0.54292 PEN
50 ISK1.35730 PEN
100 ISK2.71459 PEN
250 ISK6.78648 PEN
500 ISK13.57295 PEN
1000 ISK27.14590 PEN
2000 ISK54.29180 PEN
5000 ISK135.72950 PEN
10000 ISK271.45900 PEN