100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PEN to BDT at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Tk31.84 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
PEN to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 PEN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.232032.2320
Low31.700531.2981
Average31.904931.6885
Change0.35%1.52%
1 PEN to BDT stats

The performance of PEN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.2320 and a 30 day low of 31.7005. This means the 30 day average was 31.9049. The change for PEN to BDT was 0.35.

The performance of PEN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.2320 and a 90 day low of 31.2981. This means the 90 day average was 31.6885. The change for PEN to BDT was 1.52.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PEN31.83820 BDT
5 PEN159.19100 BDT
10 PEN318.38200 BDT
20 PEN636.76400 BDT
50 PEN1,591.91000 BDT
100 PEN3,183.82000 BDT
250 PEN7,959.55000 BDT
500 PEN15,919.10000 BDT
1000 PEN31,838.20000 BDT
2000 PEN63,676.40000 BDT
5000 PEN159,191.00000 BDT
10000 PEN318,382.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BDT0.03141 PEN
5 BDT0.15704 PEN
10 BDT0.31409 PEN
20 BDT0.62818 PEN
50 BDT1.57044 PEN
100 BDT3.14088 PEN
250 BDT7.85220 PEN
500 BDT15.70440 PEN
1000 BDT31.40880 PEN
2000 BDT62.81760 PEN
5000 BDT157.04400 PEN
10000 BDT314.08800 PEN