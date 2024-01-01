10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Albanian leks
Convert PEN to ALL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PEN to ALL conversion chart
1 PEN = 24.33700 ALL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PEN to ALL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|24.3394
|24.8655
|Low
|23.5529
|23.5529
|Average
|24.0419
|24.0879
|Change
|3.33%
|-1.42%
|View full history
1 PEN to ALL stats
The performance of PEN to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.3394 and a 30 day low of 23.5529. This means the 30 day average was 24.0419. The change for PEN to ALL was 3.33.
The performance of PEN to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.8655 and a 90 day low of 23.5529. This means the 90 day average was 24.0879. The change for PEN to ALL was -1.42.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Albanian leks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Albanian Lek
|1 PEN
|24.33700 ALL
|5 PEN
|121.68500 ALL
|10 PEN
|243.37000 ALL
|20 PEN
|486.74000 ALL
|50 PEN
|1,216.85000 ALL
|100 PEN
|2,433.70000 ALL
|250 PEN
|6,084.25000 ALL
|500 PEN
|12,168.50000 ALL
|1000 PEN
|24,337.00000 ALL
|2000 PEN
|48,674.00000 ALL
|5000 PEN
|121,685.00000 ALL
|10000 PEN
|243,370.00000 ALL