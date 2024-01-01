Panamanian balboas to Qatari rials today

Convert PAB to QAR at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = QR3.646 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 PAB to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64603.6513
Low3.64503.6450
Average3.64553.6459
Change0.01%-0.02%
View full history

1 PAB to QAR stats

The performance of PAB to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6460 and a 30 day low of 3.6450. This means the 30 day average was 3.6455. The change for PAB to QAR was 0.01.

The performance of PAB to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6513 and a 90 day low of 3.6450. This means the 90 day average was 3.6459. The change for PAB to QAR was -0.02.

Track market ratesView PAB to QAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.7071.4911.6240.93421.388
1 GBP1.19911.293108.7141.7871.9461.1225.634
1 USD0.9270.773184.0691.3821.5050.86619.823
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboa

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Qatari Rial
1 PAB3.64570 QAR
5 PAB18.22850 QAR
10 PAB36.45700 QAR
20 PAB72.91400 QAR
50 PAB182.28500 QAR
100 PAB364.57000 QAR
250 PAB911.42500 QAR
500 PAB1,822.85000 QAR
1000 PAB3,645.70000 QAR
2000 PAB7,291.40000 QAR
5000 PAB18,228.50000 QAR
10000 PAB36,457.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Panamanian Balboa
1 QAR0.27430 PAB
5 QAR1.37148 PAB
10 QAR2.74296 PAB
20 QAR5.48592 PAB
50 QAR13.71480 PAB
100 QAR27.42960 PAB
250 QAR68.57400 PAB
500 QAR137.14800 PAB
1000 QAR274.29600 PAB
2000 QAR548.59200 PAB
5000 QAR1,371.48000 PAB
10000 QAR2,742.96000 PAB