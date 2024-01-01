5 Panamanian balboas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert PAB to PEN at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = S/.3.754 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 PAB to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.76983.8155
Low3.70753.7075
Average3.74453.7514
Change-0.34%0.29%
View full history

1 PAB to PEN stats

The performance of PAB to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7698 and a 30 day low of 3.7075. This means the 30 day average was 3.7445. The change for PAB to PEN was -0.34.

The performance of PAB to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8155 and a 90 day low of 3.7075. This means the 90 day average was 3.7514. The change for PAB to PEN was 0.29.

Track market ratesView PAB to PEN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.7121.4911.6240.93421.391
1 GBP1.19811.293108.7071.7871.9461.1225.635
1 USD0.9270.773184.071.3821.5050.86619.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PAB3.75360 PEN
5 PAB18.76800 PEN
10 PAB37.53600 PEN
20 PAB75.07200 PEN
50 PAB187.68000 PEN
100 PAB375.36000 PEN
250 PAB938.40000 PEN
500 PAB1,876.80000 PEN
1000 PAB3,753.60000 PEN
2000 PAB7,507.20000 PEN
5000 PAB18,768.00000 PEN
10000 PAB37,536.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Panamanian Balboa
1 PEN0.26641 PAB
5 PEN1.33206 PAB
10 PEN2.66411 PAB
20 PEN5.32822 PAB
50 PEN13.32055 PAB
100 PEN26.64110 PAB
250 PEN66.60275 PAB
500 PEN133.20550 PAB
1000 PEN266.41100 PAB
2000 PEN532.82200 PAB
5000 PEN1,332.05500 PAB
10000 PEN2,664.11000 PAB