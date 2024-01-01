5,000 Panamanian balboas to Omani rials

Convert PAB to OMR at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ر.ع.0.3850 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
PAB to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 PAB to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38510.3851
Low0.38490.3849
Average0.38500.3850
Change-0.01%-0.01%
1 PAB to OMR stats

The performance of PAB to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3851 and a 30 day low of 0.3849. This means the 30 day average was 0.3850. The change for PAB to OMR was -0.01.

The performance of PAB to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3851 and a 90 day low of 0.3849. This means the 90 day average was 0.3850. The change for PAB to OMR was -0.01.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Omani Rial
1 PAB0.38496 OMR
5 PAB1.92478 OMR
10 PAB3.84955 OMR
20 PAB7.69910 OMR
50 PAB19.24775 OMR
100 PAB38.49550 OMR
250 PAB96.23875 OMR
500 PAB192.47750 OMR
1000 PAB384.95500 OMR
2000 PAB769.91000 OMR
5000 PAB1,924.77500 OMR
10000 PAB3,849.55000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Panamanian Balboa
1 OMR2.59771 PAB
5 OMR12.98855 PAB
10 OMR25.97710 PAB
20 OMR51.95420 PAB
50 OMR129.88550 PAB
100 OMR259.77100 PAB
250 OMR649.42750 PAB
500 OMR1,298.85500 PAB
1000 OMR2,597.71000 PAB
2000 OMR5,195.42000 PAB
5000 OMR12,988.55000 PAB
10000 OMR25,977.10000 PAB