100 Panamanian balboas to Norwegian kroner

Convert PAB to NOK at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = kr10.97 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
PAB to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 PAB to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.972911.0232
Low10.395210.3952
Average10.714010.7083
Change5.56%-0.46%
1 PAB to NOK stats

The performance of PAB to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9729 and a 30 day low of 10.3952. This means the 30 day average was 10.7140. The change for PAB to NOK was 5.56.

The performance of PAB to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0232 and a 90 day low of 10.3952. This means the 90 day average was 10.7083. The change for PAB to NOK was -0.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.7151.4921.6240.93421.395
1 GBP1.19811.293108.6971.7871.9461.1225.636
1 USD0.9270.773184.0691.3821.5050.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Norwegian Krone
1 PAB10.97290 NOK
5 PAB54.86450 NOK
10 PAB109.72900 NOK
20 PAB219.45800 NOK
50 PAB548.64500 NOK
100 PAB1,097.29000 NOK
250 PAB2,743.22500 NOK
500 PAB5,486.45000 NOK
1000 PAB10,972.90000 NOK
2000 PAB21,945.80000 NOK
5000 PAB54,864.50000 NOK
10000 PAB109,729.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Panamanian Balboa
1 NOK0.09113 PAB
5 NOK0.45567 PAB
10 NOK0.91134 PAB
20 NOK1.82267 PAB
50 NOK4.55668 PAB
100 NOK9.11336 PAB
250 NOK22.78340 PAB
500 NOK45.56680 PAB
1000 NOK91.13360 PAB
2000 NOK182.26720 PAB
5000 NOK455.66800 PAB
10000 NOK911.33600 PAB