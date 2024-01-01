5 Panamanian balboas to Jamaican dollars

Convert PAB to JMD at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = J$157.7 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
PAB to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 PAB to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.5200158.5200
Low156.5770155.9990
Average157.6784157.0293
Change0.69%0.77%
1 PAB to JMD stats

The performance of PAB to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.5200 and a 30 day low of 156.5770. This means the 30 day average was 157.6784. The change for PAB to JMD was 0.69.

The performance of PAB to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 158.5200 and a 90 day low of 155.9990. This means the 90 day average was 157.0293. The change for PAB to JMD was 0.77.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.6861.4921.6240.93421.394
1 GBP1.19811.293108.6361.7871.9461.11925.628
1 USD0.9270.774184.0351.3821.5050.86619.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jamaican Dollar
1 PAB157.65900 JMD
5 PAB788.29500 JMD
10 PAB1,576.59000 JMD
20 PAB3,153.18000 JMD
50 PAB7,882.95000 JMD
100 PAB15,765.90000 JMD
250 PAB39,414.75000 JMD
500 PAB78,829.50000 JMD
1000 PAB157,659.00000 JMD
2000 PAB315,318.00000 JMD
5000 PAB788,295.00000 JMD
10000 PAB1,576,590.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 JMD0.00634 PAB
5 JMD0.03171 PAB
10 JMD0.06343 PAB
20 JMD0.12686 PAB
50 JMD0.31714 PAB
100 JMD0.63428 PAB
250 JMD1.58570 PAB
500 JMD3.17140 PAB
1000 JMD6.34280 PAB
2000 JMD12.68560 PAB
5000 JMD31.71400 PAB
10000 JMD63.42800 PAB