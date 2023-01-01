5 Jamaican dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert JMD to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
0.03 pab

1.00000 JMD = 0.00647 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859991.0958591.13981.46281.625290.94685518.7303
1 GBP1.162811.27425105.9771.700931.889881.1010121.7795
1 USD0.912550.784775183.16811.334851.483130.8640517.092
1 INR0.01097220.009436010.012023810.016050.01783290.01038920.205511

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 JMD0.00647 PAB
5 JMD0.03237 PAB
10 JMD0.06473 PAB
20 JMD0.12946 PAB
50 JMD0.32366 PAB
100 JMD0.64731 PAB
250 JMD1.61828 PAB
500 JMD3.23656 PAB
1000 JMD6.47312 PAB
2000 JMD12.94624 PAB
5000 JMD32.36560 PAB
10000 JMD64.73120 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Jamaican Dollar
1 PAB154.48500 JMD
5 PAB772.42500 JMD
10 PAB1544.85000 JMD
20 PAB3089.70000 JMD
50 PAB7724.25000 JMD
100 PAB15448.50000 JMD
250 PAB38621.25000 JMD
500 PAB77242.50000 JMD
1000 PAB154485.00000 JMD
2000 PAB308970.00000 JMD
5000 PAB772425.00000 JMD
10000 PAB1544850.00000 JMD