5,000 Panamanian balboas to Icelandic krónas

Convert PAB to ISK at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = kr138.3 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
PAB to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 PAB to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.2750138.9750
Low134.8450134.8450
Average136.2393137.2031
Change2.39%0.13%
1 PAB to ISK stats

The performance of PAB to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.2750 and a 30 day low of 134.8450. This means the 30 day average was 136.2393. The change for PAB to ISK was 2.39.

The performance of PAB to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.9750 and a 90 day low of 134.8450. This means the 90 day average was 137.2031. The change for PAB to ISK was 0.13.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Icelandic Króna
1 PAB138.27500 ISK
5 PAB691.37500 ISK
10 PAB1,382.75000 ISK
20 PAB2,765.50000 ISK
50 PAB6,913.75000 ISK
100 PAB13,827.50000 ISK
250 PAB34,568.75000 ISK
500 PAB69,137.50000 ISK
1000 PAB138,275.00000 ISK
2000 PAB276,550.00000 ISK
5000 PAB691,375.00000 ISK
10000 PAB1,382,750.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Panamanian Balboa
1 ISK0.00723 PAB
5 ISK0.03616 PAB
10 ISK0.07232 PAB
20 ISK0.14464 PAB
50 ISK0.36160 PAB
100 ISK0.72320 PAB
250 ISK1.80799 PAB
500 ISK3.61599 PAB
1000 ISK7.23197 PAB
2000 ISK14.46394 PAB
5000 ISK36.15985 PAB
10000 ISK72.31970 PAB