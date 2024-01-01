5 Panamanian balboas to Icelandic krónas
Convert PAB to ISK at the real exchange rate
PAB to ISK conversion chart
1 PAB = 138.27500 ISK
|1 PAB to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|138.2750
|138.9750
|Low
|134.8450
|134.8450
|Average
|136.2393
|137.2031
|Change
|2.39%
|0.13%
1 PAB to ISK stats
The performance of PAB to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.2750 and a 30 day low of 134.8450. This means the 30 day average was 136.2393. The change for PAB to ISK was 2.39.
The performance of PAB to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.9750 and a 90 day low of 134.8450. This means the 90 day average was 137.2031. The change for PAB to ISK was 0.13.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Icelandic Króna
|1 PAB
|138.27500 ISK
|5 PAB
|691.37500 ISK
|10 PAB
|1,382.75000 ISK
|20 PAB
|2,765.50000 ISK
|50 PAB
|6,913.75000 ISK
|100 PAB
|13,827.50000 ISK
|250 PAB
|34,568.75000 ISK
|500 PAB
|69,137.50000 ISK
|1000 PAB
|138,275.00000 ISK
|2000 PAB
|276,550.00000 ISK
|5000 PAB
|691,375.00000 ISK
|10000 PAB
|1,382,750.00000 ISK