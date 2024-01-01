5 Panamanian balboas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert PAB to GHS at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = GH¢16.08 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
PAB to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 PAB to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.077616.0776
Low15.701414.8100
Average15.828715.5434
Change2.37%8.56%
1 PAB to GHS stats

The performance of PAB to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.0776 and a 30 day low of 15.7014. This means the 30 day average was 15.8287. The change for PAB to GHS was 2.37.

The performance of PAB to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.0776 and a 90 day low of 14.8100. This means the 90 day average was 15.5434. The change for PAB to GHS was 8.56.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PAB16.07760 GHS
5 PAB80.38800 GHS
10 PAB160.77600 GHS
20 PAB321.55200 GHS
50 PAB803.88000 GHS
100 PAB1,607.76000 GHS
250 PAB4,019.40000 GHS
500 PAB8,038.80000 GHS
1000 PAB16,077.60000 GHS
2000 PAB32,155.20000 GHS
5000 PAB80,388.00000 GHS
10000 PAB160,776.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Panamanian Balboa
1 GHS0.06220 PAB
5 GHS0.31099 PAB
10 GHS0.62198 PAB
20 GHS1.24397 PAB
50 GHS3.10992 PAB
100 GHS6.21983 PAB
250 GHS15.54957 PAB
500 GHS31.09915 PAB
1000 GHS62.19830 PAB
2000 GHS124.39660 PAB
5000 GHS310.99150 PAB
10000 GHS621.98300 PAB