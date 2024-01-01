1 thousand Panamanian balboas to Ghanaian cedis
Convert PAB to GHS at the real exchange rate
PAB to GHS conversion chart
1 PAB = 16.07760 GHS
0
|1 PAB to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.0776
|16.0776
|Low
|15.7014
|14.8100
|Average
|15.8287
|15.5434
|Change
|2.37%
|8.56%
|View full history
1 PAB to GHS stats
The performance of PAB to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.0776 and a 30 day low of 15.7014. This means the 30 day average was 15.8287. The change for PAB to GHS was 2.37.
The performance of PAB to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.0776 and a 90 day low of 14.8100. This means the 90 day average was 15.5434. The change for PAB to GHS was 8.56.
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 PAB
|16.07760 GHS
|5 PAB
|80.38800 GHS
|10 PAB
|160.77600 GHS
|20 PAB
|321.55200 GHS
|50 PAB
|803.88000 GHS
|100 PAB
|1,607.76000 GHS
|250 PAB
|4,019.40000 GHS
|500 PAB
|8,038.80000 GHS
|1000 PAB
|16,077.60000 GHS
|2000 PAB
|32,155.20000 GHS
|5000 PAB
|80,388.00000 GHS
|10000 PAB
|160,776.00000 GHS