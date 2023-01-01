Mexican pesos to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MXN to MMK at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
121236 mmk

1.00000 MXN = 121.23600 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.92131.375983.23170.8047970.887551.545954.88135
1 EUR1.085411.493490.33970.87360.963351.677985.29822
1 CAD0.7267970.669612160.49260.5849240.6450691.123593.54775
1 INR0.01201470.01106930.01653110.009669350.01066360.01857410.0586477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 MXN121.23600 MMK
5 MXN606.18000 MMK
10 MXN1212.36000 MMK
20 MXN2424.72000 MMK
50 MXN6061.80000 MMK
100 MXN12123.60000 MMK
250 MXN30309.00000 MMK
500 MXN60618.00000 MMK
1000 MXN121236.00000 MMK
2000 MXN242472.00000 MMK
5000 MXN606180.00000 MMK
10000 MXN1212360.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mexican Peso
1 MMK0.00825 MXN
5 MMK0.04124 MXN
10 MMK0.08248 MXN
20 MMK0.16497 MXN
50 MMK0.41242 MXN
100 MMK0.82484 MXN
250 MMK2.06209 MXN
500 MMK4.12419 MXN
1000 MMK8.24838 MXN
2000 MMK16.49676 MXN
5000 MMK41.24190 MXN
10000 MMK82.48380 MXN